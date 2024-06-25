Tony Khan Discusses AEW’s Working Relationships With CMLL, STARDOM And NJPW

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with Bleacher Report on a number of topics including the company’s working relationships with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and STARDOM.

Khan said, “I really enjoy working with CMLL, and I expect we’re going to have a really long, fruitful, positive business relationship. Salvador and the team at CMLL have been great to work with, I’ve dreamed of working with them for years.”

“I’m a really big fan of CMLL. When Salvador and a lot of the lucha libre wrestlers come in, I start talking to them about how when I was in college, I would watch CMLL every week and I was a big fan of Mistico and so many other great wrestlers like Ultimo Guerrero, Rey Bucanero, Tarzan Boy, they were a great trio, and Blue Panther of course.”

“To be able to work with them now and with Mistico, who is an inspiration and one of the greatest stars in wrestling, it’s really cool, the people at CMLL have been great to work with.”

“The folks at STARDOM have come in and been a great partnership, I think it’s the kind of partnership I’ve wanted to have with them for a long time, and with the changes in management, we’ve been able to do that. Under President Tanahashi at New Japan Pro Wrestling, that relationship has only gotten stronger and better, and I believe this could be the best Forbidden Door yet, which is really saying something.”