Tony Khan Explains Why AEW Runs Larger Venues Rather Than Smaller Ones

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with GV Wire on a number of topics including why the company still continues to run shows in larger venues rather than smaller ones even though they are unable to sell enough tickets to fill up those venues.

Khan said, “It depends on the market and the time. A lot of times, those arenas have a lot of big advantages like email lists and marketing and they are a destination venue for shows. It depends on the market and the timing. Certainly, bigger arenas do have a lot of advantages. They have a lot of sale contacts and really good marketing resources.”

“It depends. They have a better chance of outreaching to certain customers than other venues.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.



