Tony Khan Explains Why Taz’s Induction Was Moved From Collision To Dynamite

During the post-ROH Death Before Dishonor media scrum, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed several topics, including his decision to postpone the induction ceremony of AEW commentator and ECW legend Taz into the Hardcore Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Khan said, “He asked for more time to get his family and everybody lined up. Taz did ask if I could please postpone the surprise induction for [Collision] until Wednesday. I have granted that stay for him. Tomorrow (on Collision), we were planning to raise Taz up into the rafter, but it was a surprise, and he tried to get his family and everybody lined up.”

On postponing the ceremony until Dynamite on September 3:

“He said, ‘Can you wait until Wednesday, please?’ We’re going to wait until Wednesday. It’s from him. It’s the least we can do for Taz. It is a real honor for us to do that for him in this building.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

