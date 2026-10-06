Tony Khan Fires Back At Fan Criticism Of Current ROH Product

Tony Khan has pushed back against criticism of the current state of Ring of Honor.

Khan announced his purchase of ROH in March 2022, and the promotion has continued operating under his ownership for more than four years. Its programming regularly features a mixture of wrestlers primarily associated with ROH and members of the AEW roster.

On October 6, Khan responded to a fan on social media who described ROH as being “an absolute disaster.” The AEW and ROH President disputed the characterization, arguing that the fan was using an episode from several months ago to judge the promotion’s current output. “‘These days?’” Khan wrote. “It’s October. This TV was in July. Since then, there was an excellent ROH Death Before Dishonor ppv in August. It was widely praised. There was free ROH TV on YouTube last night with tremendous action.”

Khan then followed up by accusing the fan of deliberately selecting older programming rather than considering ROH’s more recent shows. “You handpicked a TV from months ago and called it ‘these days.’”

Khan’s response pointed specifically to August’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view and the promotion’s latest free YouTube programming as examples of what he believes better represents ROH’s current product.