Tony Khan Hints At Another AEW Blood And Guts Event

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke during the post-All Out media scrum, addressing several topics, including the possibility of Nyla Rose making a return to the company in the near future.

Khan said, “Absolutely. Nyla Rose, another great champion. We saw Rhio return just this past month to AEW, Rhio the very first AEW Women’s World Champion, she defeated Nyla Rose and Nyla Rose later captured that championship from her, so we saw the return of one former AEW Women’s World Champion to AEW very recently and I think, as I said before, tonight we saw so many great returns and we’ve set the stage for some big returns so the door is open to a lot of the great stars in the ring and with us very soon.”

On the possibility of holding another Blood & Guts event:

“Yes, I think there is a great potential for a Blood & Guts event. Now it requires a unique seating set up, because with a two ring setup, it involves putting the event on sale, basically telling the people this is going to be Blood & Guts.”

Khan added, “It’s not a show that is up right now because everybody has seen the seat maps and there are no double ring shows, but I do think there is a good chance of that.”

