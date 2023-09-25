Tony Khan Offers Extremely High Praise For Jon Moxley

Tony Khan thinks highly of Jon Moxley.

The AEW President recently offered high praise for the Blackpool Combat Club member during a recent appearance on “Superstar Crossover.”

“Well, I think it’s one thing to say that Jon Moxley is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and frankly, I think for AEW, it’s another thing for us that’s very true,” Khan said. “Jon Moxley is one of the most important people ever in AEW and from the very beginning, he’s been one of our top stars.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.