Tony Khan On AEW ALL IN 2024 Tickets, Continental Classic Tournament

Tony Khan had a lot to be thankful for in 2023.

And he’s got even more to be thankful for in 2024.

On Thanksgiving on Thursday, the AEW and ROH President surfaced on social media with a message to his followers telling them what he is thankful for, and to push tickets going on-sale for the company’s highly-anticipated AEW ALL IN 2024 pay-per-view next August at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” Khan wrote. “I’m grateful for your amazing support of AEW. With the Continental Classic off and running, next week is huge as tickets go onsale for AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium, days from now!”

Khan continued, “Thanks to you we’ve come so far, plus we have so much to look forward to together!”

