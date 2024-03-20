Tony Khan On Mercedes Moné: “She Is Perfect To Be The Face Of AEW”

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with NBC Boston on a number of topics including how Mercedes Moné is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and how she is perfect to be the face of the company.

Khan said, “Mercedes is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. She is going to help bring in new audiences from all over the world. Not only is she going to come in as one of the faces of AEW, one of the top stars, but she’s also one of the best wrestlers, one of the most charismatic people, somebody who loves wrestling. Mercedes is not only someone who loves the wrestling business, loves getting in the ring and wrestling, but loves the fans. That’s what we’re all about in AEW and that’s why Mercedes is perfect to be the face of AEW.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.



