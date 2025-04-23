Tony Khan Provides Update On Bryan Danielson’s AEW Status

In a candid and wide-ranging interview on the Way of the Blade podcast, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan opened up about Bryan Danielson’s current status, shared his thoughts on the role of extreme violence in pro wrestling, and revealed plans for AEW involvement in upcoming tribute events.

Bryan Danielson Still Integral to AEW Despite Uncertain In-Ring Future

Khan emphasized that although Danielson has not returned to action since suffering injuries earlier this year, he remains a vital part of AEW’s backstage leadership team.

“I still work with Bryan Danielson. He’s still a big part of my office. He’s not on the show, and he’s been injured and maybe retired for good, but he’s never said he’s done for good,” Khan explained. “I hope that there’s some possibility he will be able to return to wrestling from the injuries and the way he left. He’s a great mind for wrestling, and I’m really pleased and blessed he came into AEW. He’s a great person in and out of the ring, and a great leader in AEW.”

While Danielson’s in-ring status remains uncertain, Khan made it clear that the “American Dragon” continues to help shape the promotion behind the scenes.

Khan On Extreme Wrestling: “No Life-Threatening Moments”

The AEW boss also addressed the promotion’s reputation for pushing the boundaries of violence in pro wrestling, acknowledging the risks while defending extreme moments as part of the storytelling arsenal.

“That’s also what’s great about wrestling—whenever somebody can do something that hasn’t been tried or take it to another level, I think it’s great… as long as both of them are able to continue their careers. I don’t want to have any career or life-threatening moments in AEW.”

Khan specifically referenced Jon Moxley’s brutal encounter with Adam Copeland on AEW Dynamite earlier this year.

“When Mox had the spike bat in his back in Omaha, that was a great wrestling moment. It was memorable. It helped drive box office for us. It was our highest rated episode of the year. It went viral. It made new fans. It created interest. It was on TMZ. There’s people that weren’t watching AEW that saw it. In a perfect world, that’s what these can do.”

