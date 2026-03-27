Tony Khan Refusing To Address Toni Storm Absence And WWE Purchase Story

Tony Khan is reportedly refusing to comment on two major topics involving All Elite Wrestling, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dave Meltzer noted that Khan has drawn a firm line when it comes to discussing both Toni Storm’s absence from AEW programming and reports that AEW once explored purchasing WWE.

“I was told outright before even asking about the subject that the two subjects Tony Khan will not talk about are Toni Storm and the story about his company putting in a bid to purchase WWE in 2023,” Meltzer wrote.

Storm’s situation has raised eyebrows, particularly given conflicting signals around her status. While she has been absent from AEW television, Meltzer pointed out that she recently appeared at an autograph signing without showing signs of injury—despite being written off TV via a violent on-screen angle.

Reports previously indicated that Storm’s absence is not injury-related, and that AEW only became aware of the issue on the day of the March 18 Dynamite taping in Fresno, California.

Storm had been scheduled to face Marina Shafir in a No Holds Barred match but was pulled just minutes before the show. AEW aired a segment showing Storm laid out in her locker room in a pool of blood, with Luther and Mina Shirakawa checking on her. Shirakawa ultimately replaced her and defeated Shafir using Storm’s own Storm Zero finisher.

Despite the sudden change, AEW reportedly had been planning for Storm to compete up until the day of the taping. Earlier reports suggested she might not be cleared through 2026, but the non-injury nature of the situation has added further uncertainty.

The storyline direction appears to still be moving forward, with AEW said to have plans in place to eventually reveal Storm’s on-screen attacker.

The situation also impacts a teased program following AEW Revolution on March 15, where Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance and confronted Storm. However, Rousey is not expected to return to AEW in the near future.

Storm, who joined AEW in 2022, is a record four-time AEW Women’s World Champion with a combined 640 days across her title reigns, making her absence—and Khan’s refusal to address it—all the more notable.