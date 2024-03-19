Tony Khan Reportedly Really Mad With Jack Perry Over CM Punk Incident

Following the departure of CM Punk, Tony Khan seems to be holding a grudge against one of AEW’s top prospects, Jack Perry.

Perry had not been seen or heard from in months after the incident with CM Punk at AEW All In last August. Perry was suspended following the incident, while Punk was released. Perry has since started working for NJPW, but he remains under contract with AEW.

The incident with Punk occurred after he advised Perry not to use real glass for a TV segment. Perry did a spot on a car’s windshield and made a reference to glass to the camera, which resulted in the physical altercation at All In.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked about Perry’s status with AEW.

Bryan Alvarez said, “This person here says, do we know for sure that Jack Perry was not fired by AEW? Has anyone asked? I have asked, and he has not been fired.”

Meltzer replied, “He has not been fired. He’s absolutely not been fired, but they’re not using him.”

Alvarez added, “He’s just iced.”

Meltzer stated, “Tony’s really mad at him because he cost him CM Punk. He’s getting the blame. He probably should have been suspended for a month or two. Where are we at, seven months now?…..Seven months. It’s ridiculous. The punishment doesn’t fit the crime at this point. I mean, it’s like it’s his fault because the other guy like lost just mind?”

Alvarez continued, “I was gonna say I mean he didn’t cost Tony CM Punk. CM Punk cost Tony. CM Punk by getting into a fight over this. Punk could have just got to Tony and said, “Suspend this dude. That was unprofessional and that would’ve been it.”