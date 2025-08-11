Tony Khan Reveals Concept He Has For Special Themed Episode Of AEW Dynamite

During an appearance on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast with Robbie Fox, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed a variety of topics.

One of the highlights was his idea for a special charity golf tournament called “Fairway to Heaven,” which would be paired with a themed episode of Dynamite titled “Fairway to Hell.”

Khan said, “I had this amazing idea. I really wanted to do something I think would be for a great cause, and it’s a charity golf tournament. It would be great for wrestling and great for wrestling fans.”

He continued, “It would hopefully bring new fans to golf and wrestling. There is more of a crossover than people realize within the sports.”

Khan added, “I want to do a charity golf tournament called Fairway to Heaven and have wrestlers and golfers and people participate for charity at Fairway to Heaven and then do Dynamite in the same city or region called Fairway to Hell. I think it’d be awesome.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.