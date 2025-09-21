Tony Khan Says AEW All Out Was One Of The Company’s Biggest PPVs Of 2025

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke at the post-All Out media scrum, where he covered a range of topics, including his belief that yesterday’s All Out pay-per-view will go down as one of the company’s biggest events of the year.

Khan said, “Over 13,000 people here in the arena tonight, our first ever PPV on HBO Max, we did it. I understand the PPV on HBO Max was a big hit, I don’t have all the numbers from all the carriers yet, but this is gonna be one of our biggest PPVs certainly of this year and we’re all excited about it because it was really important for AEW to deliver a home run. The relationship between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery is absolutely the lifeblood of AEW.”

On if he could see AEW eventually doing a deal like UFC where all their shows are in one place, and if PPV is still viable:

“Well tonight we’ve had a great milestone domestically in the United States we are carrying everything on one media company. Everything is on TBS, TNT, and HBO Max in the U.S., every show we do you can watch that way, as of tonight, that’s the first time that’s the case. It’s the first time we’ve had HBO Max PPV. Based on the reception and feedback I’ve got since the end of the show, just hearing the early preliminary feedback, I think it’s a huge success. AEW is delivering great numbers on PPV, this has been a great year on PPV for AEW, so I think the things we’ve been doing have been working really well.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)