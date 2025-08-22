Tony Khan Says Bozilla Was His First Choice To Represent STARDOM At Forbidden Door

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took part in the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media call, where he discussed several topics. Notably, he mentioned that Bozilla was his first choice to represent STARDOM in the TBS Championship 4-Way Match at this year’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Khan said, “I really like Bozilla. President (Taro) Okada and I had talked and he is doing a great job. He has Grand Prix, and the scheduling of Forbidden Door, we wanted STARDOM participation and Bozilla was my very first choice for somebody that I wanted in AEW, and she wasn’t available until this week and just become available in recent days and announced her participation and I’m very excited about it. I also think for a European pay-per-view, having a European star like Bozilla, who’s a second-generation star, and has a great wrestling mind in addition to these great physical abilities and really growing into becoming an excellent wrestler. I really think Bozilla is a great talent and somebody that I wanted to have on the Forbidden Door show… I’m excited to meet with Bozilla, have her working with AEW but also representing a great promotion in STARDOM that we love working with and we appreciate STARDOM sending one of their very best stars in Bozilla to participate in this huge TBS Championship four-way match along with CMLL’s Persephone, the UK’s great rising star Alex Windsor and of course, the TBS Champion Mercedes Moné.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.