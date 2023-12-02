Tony Khan Says Bryan Danielson Will Make Sporadic AEW Appearance After His Full-Time Run Ends

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently spoke with The Athletic on a number of topics including how Bryan Danielson will make sporadic appearances for the company even after his full-time deal expires.

Khan said, “Bryan and I made an agreement three years to the week before AEW All In 2024. The agreement was that Bryan would wrestle (full-time) for three years. Even three years in advance of the expiration of the agreement, I was already clawing for him to stay. He will stay with us in spirit and sometimes, occasionally, make sporadic appearances with us. But the end of the full-time run with us is going to be in 2024.”