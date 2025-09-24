Tony Khan Sheds Some Light On Fan Speculation About Tease For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Fans are guessing a few things related to tonight’s AEW Dynamite show.

Not only is their speculation regarding an expected return of a top AEW star who has been on the sidelines for a while, a lot are guessing what the latest advertised “Important Announcement” from Tony Khan will be.

The Sportster spoke with the AEW President ahead of the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh, PA., and asked Khan about fans speculating on the first of the two aforementioned topics.

Khan stated the following regarding fan speculation that The Conglomeration was talking about a return of Orange Cassidy at tonight’s show during their segment at AEW All Out: Toronto this past Saturday.

“I don’t think they’ve left that much mystery to it the way that the phone call went with The Conglomeration. I think the fans have a pretty good sense of who it’s going to be, and I think it’s really great. I’m excited for this match to have The Conglomeration going against that great trio of [Kazuchika] Okada, [Konosuke] Takeshita, and Hechicero.”

