Tony Khan Talks About Working With Legends In AEW, Lucha Stars At Full Gear

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about working with pro wrestling legends Sting and Adam Copeland in AEW during the pre-AEW Full Gear 2023 media conference call on Thursday afternoon for Saturday’s pay-per-view at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

While touching on the topic on the call, the AEW boss man claimed “The Icon” and “The Rated-R Superstar” have a lot of similarities, dubbing them both “imposing, yet kind-hearted figures.”

Khan also claimed that for him, seeing Copeland and Christian Cage standing across the ring from each other this Saturday at AEW Full Gear 2023 is going to be a big deal.

When asked about cross-promoting Adam Copeland and MJF’s non-wrestling projects coming up, Khan said he couldn’t speak to Copeland’s in “Percy Jackson,” but thinks there is a great opportunity to seamlessly promote “The Iron Claw” film about The Von Erich Family that MJF is involved with as a producer. He mentioned AEW’s shows in Dallas, Texas in December as the perfect time to do something.

Also during the call, Khan was asked about whether or not he views AEW World & ROH Tag-Team Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman as an ambassador for AEW. He mentioned in his response that he feels MJF is truly the face of All Elite Wrestling in many ways, and the prime example of a homegrown AEW star.

With AEW running the Los Angeles market, Khan also mentioned that the company is hoping to feature a lot of lucha libre stars.

