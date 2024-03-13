Tony Khan Teases Mercedes Mone’s Debut Ahead Of AEW Dynamite: Big Business

AEW will air Dynamite: Big Business from Boston this Wednesday night, featuring Mercedes Mone’s expected AEW debut.

The episode also includes a stacked card of top matches, including AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defending against Wardlow, Darby Allin vs. Jay White, and The Elite (The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada) vs. Eddie Kingston, PAC, and Penta El Zero Miedo. Hook and Chris Jericho will face The Gates of Agony, while Willow Nightingale will face Riho.

Although Mone had talks with WWE about returning, their decision to join the rival promotion was reportedly based on financial differences.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter/X to hype the episode.

As seen below, he spelled Boston in an unusual way, resulting in boss, which was Mone’s former WWE nickname “The Boss”.

He wrote, “I’m excited to see you all tomorrow for Big Bu$iness @tdgarden on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! We’re down to just hours away from one of the biggest evenings ever in AEW, #AEWBigBusiness on TBS tomorrow! This week it will be a Wednesday Night to remember! Wednesday in BOSSton!”