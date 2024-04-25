Tony Khan Wears Neck Brace For AEW Rampage ‘Parking Lot Brawl’ Match Taping

AEW is going the extra mile to sell the affects of The Elite’s shocking attack on Tony Khan.

Fightful Select is reporting that the AEW President is selling the aftermath of the shocking attack he endured at the hands of Jack Perry and The Young Bucks on Wednesday night’s post-AEW Dynasty 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Not only did Khan continue to sell the beating after the TBS cameras went off the air for the April 24, 2024 broadcast of AEW Dynamite, which included his father Shahid Khan coming out and looking shocked and in fear for his sons health as the AEW President remained motionless in the middle of the ring.

The scheduled Parking Lot Brawl between Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT was filmed on Thursday morning, and Tony Khan reportedly wore a neck brace while being on set for the taping of the bout.

Other wrestlers behind-the-scenes were talking among themselves after the show about whether or not Khan would continue to wear the neck brace and sell the attack during the upcoming NFL Draft.

Jack Perry is back in front of a live Dynamite crowd to handle some business with #AEW CEO Tony Khan! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@boy_myth_legend | @TonyKhan pic.twitter.com/Qb2KleW6DF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024

Shahid Khad just ran out to the ring to check on his son Tony??? THIS IS GETTING TOO REAL NOW. LMFAOOOOOO. pic.twitter.com/D1pu2oNjXC — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) April 25, 2024

Thank you all for watching #AEWDynamite tonight! What a great show that was on @TBSNetwork, with a thrilling ending! Justified “this is awesome” chants at the end! It was an exciting show on the road to #AEWDoubleOrNothing tonight on TBS, thank you all for watching! — Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) April 25, 2024