Tony Schiavone Believes AEW Has Done A Good Job Of Making Its Own Stars

All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone recently spoke on his podcast, “What Happened When,” about a number of professional wrestling topics, including how he believes the company has done a good job building up talent like MJF, Swerve Strickland, and “Hangman” Adam Page.

Schiavone said, “It’s important for a promotion to make its own stars, and I think AEW is. With MJF, like him or not, with the Young Bucks, with Hangman Adam Page, who to me is going to be a great freaking heel, holy shit, and with Will Ospreay, who obviously became a star with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but I think it’s an exciting time because we’ve got stars. Swerve Strickland is another one. We’ve got stars that we have made in AEW, and I think that is the key to any good company.”

“Sure, Bryan Danielson gets the big pops, and I get that, and deservedly so. Claudio [Castagnoli], Jon Moxley, those are guys who were established stars and made stars by WWE. But here they are in AEW, and I think it’s a great combination.”

