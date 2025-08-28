Tony Schiavone Comments On Rumors Of Chris Jericho Returning To WWE

With rumors swirling about Chris Jericho potentially returning to WWE once his AEW contract expires at the end of 2025, a new voice has weighed in on the speculation.

During a recent episode of his podcast, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone was asked about the reports that WWE has “significant interest” in bringing Jericho back.

Schiavone admitted he hasn’t heard anything concrete regarding Jericho’s status but noted how closely AEW President Tony Khan keeps business matters guarded. “If there’s smoke to that fire, it has not been thrown my way. And I was backstage with Tony Khan most of this entire trip [Forbidden Door]. Chris Jericho’s name was not mentioned, but that doesn’t mean anything. Tony, a lot of times, will get on the phone with that person and not tell anybody. He likes to keep things close to the vest. I don’t know. I really don’t know. I’ve been wondering myself. I guess I should have asked and then I would have known.”

Schiavone also explained why he tends to avoid asking about situations like this, “You know what? I don’t ask because I don’t want to get blamed if it leaks. So the less you know, the better.”

Jericho, one of the most decorated wrestlers of all time, signed with AEW in 2019 and became the promotion’s inaugural World Champion. His current deal reportedly runs through the end of next year.