Top Dolla Says His Viral Botched WWE SmackDown Dive In 2022 “Saved His Life”

Former WWE star Top Dolla botched a dive over the top rope in December 2022, and the incident went viral on social media, earning him the nickname “Flop Dolla” from fans.

On the one-year anniversary of the botch, a fan re-posted the video on Twitter/X, and Top Dolla responded with the message below:

“The botch saved my life. I made that dive a dozen times before, legs felt off but I didn’t think about it. After I failed I went to the doc & found out I had Type II diabetes & my blood sugar was 626. I almost lost my life & was about to lose both feet. The botch saved my life.”

Top Dolla wrote that “proper medication changes EVERYTHING” and when asked if his family has a history of diabetes, he stated the following…

“Yeah, but they all got it in the 40s or later and none of them were pro athletes so it happening in my early 30s blindsided me.”