Top Free Agent Heading To WWE

WWE is expected to sign a notable free agent, Tama Tonga.

According to Dave Meltzer, the top star is heading to WWE after working for NJPW for nearly 14 years. He finished up with the company this past Saturday in a tag team match alongside his brother Tanga Loa.

They defeated their other brother, Hikuleo, and Phantasmo, with manager Jado as referee. Tonga has been on WWE’s radar for a while.

Tonga began his career in All Japan Pro Wrestling as King Tonga, Haku, and Meng before moving to NJPW as part of The Bullet Club with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

While with NJPW, he won the IWGP Tag Team Championships seven times with Loa and the Never Openweight Championship four times.