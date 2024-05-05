Top TNA Wrestling Star Files To Trademark His In-Ring Name

TNA Wrestling star Josh Alexander filed to trademark his in-ring name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on May 2nd for entertainment services and merchandising purposes.

Alexander is a former two-time TNA World Champion, with his second reign being the longest reign in the company’s history at 335 days and a one-time TNA X-Division Champion. Alexander is also a former two-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion with Ethan Page as The North, with their first reign being the longest reign in the company’s history at 380 days.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”