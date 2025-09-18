Torrie Wilson Recalls Kissing Vince McMahon With Linda Watching

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson looked back on her 2001 debut with the company, which involved kissing Vince McMahon on live television.

“It was obviously extremely intimidating working with Vince the first day and kissing Vince first day,” Wilson admitted. “Just like I handled everything else, just felt someone push me on the back and just do it. Kissing Vince was interesting because Linda [McMahon] was standing right there, kind of helping navigate it all. So I don’t know if that made me feel better or more weird, but I was just really happy to have a big role on TV then.”

Wilson also opened up about times in WWE when she felt things went too far, citing the Judgment Day pay-per-view bikini contest against Sable.

“The Judgment Day PPV bikini contest against Sable, originally Vince wanted me to do hand paint on my boobs like Sable had done in the past. I just didn’t feel comfortable doing that… Looking back, I’ve only seen myself in a thong bikini a few times out in front of the crowd. Those times really do kind of make me cringe. It just seems like a lot. Sometimes you can see kids in the crowd and it just felt like ‘this is wrong.’”

Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 and remains one of the most popular stars from WWE’s Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era.