Toru Yano Reportedly Taking Bigger Backstage Role In NJPW

According to Fightful Select, sources within NJPW have confirmed that Toru Yano has taken on a larger role backstage in 2025, involving himself in various aspects of the organization, including some influence on booking decisions.

While Gedo remains the main booker, Yano is rapidly gaining power and responsibility within NJPW.

Yano continues to maintain a busy schedule in the ring, primarily as a tag team wrestler. Over the past year, he has competed in more than 100 matches but has had only one significant singles match.