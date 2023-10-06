Trailer Released For New Season Of “Wipeout” On TBS Hosted By John Cena

John Cena is coming back for the next season of Wipeout.

On Thursday, TBS issued a press release to announce the new season of “Wipeout” premiering on the cable channel on November 7 with hosts John Cena and Nicole Byer.

Check out the complete announcement and the trailer for the new season below.

“Wipeout” Returns to TBS Tuesday, November 7 Featuring Hosts John Cena and Nicole Byer New season two challenges include the “Ding Dong Damage” trap door, the “Face Time with Nicole” heavy hammer, and the “Backboned” moving bridge. BURBANK (October 5, 2023) – Fan-favorite hosts John Cena (“Fast X,” “Peacemaker”) and Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”) headline the second season of television’s most hilarious extreme sport, “Wipeout,” returning to TBS on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00pm ET/PT. With updated courses that are bigger and wetter than ever and a special appearance from someone “Wipeout” fans will be sure to recognize, each episode features a collection of new contestants racing their way through water, slime, mud, and the series’ iconic big red balls for the chance to win a grand prize of $25,000. Field host Camille Kostek (“Free Guy”) returns to provide interviews and commentary from the sidelines of the three main courses: The Qualifier, The Gauntlet, and The Wipeout Zone. New season two challenges include the “Ding Dong Damage” trap door, the “Face Time with Nicole” heavy hammer, and the “Backboned” moving bridge. As competitors try to display athleticism, endurance, and balance, Cena and Beyer offer comedic commentary for every epic fall and spectacular save. At the end of each episode, one team will claim the top prize. The series is produced for TBS by Endemol Shine North America.

Check out the official trailer for the new season via the YouTube player embedded below.