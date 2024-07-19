Trey Miguel And Zachary Wentz Reflect On Wes Lee’s Success In WWE NXT

TNA stars The Rascalz Trey Miquel and Zachary Wentz appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including Wes Lee’s sucess in WWE NXT.

Miguel said, “From the outside looking in, you want to see your brother do the absolute best [that] he possibly can, and I’m so proud of everything Wes has done. I do believe he’s the best North American Champion that NXT has ever seen. And then going through the back injury and the rehab, he has done so much to get back where he is.”

Wentz on Lee’s NXT run:

“He ended up being a pillar of NXT. When you heard about NXT, you knew about the core guys, and Wes Lee was one of those core guys. He really did kind of put the company on his back for awhile, and a lot of his matches were must-see TV. And just look at the reign that he’s had. He’s the longest North American Champion ever, and I’m so proud of him.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.