Trey Miguel Officially Back In TNA Following AEW Release

Trey Miguel is officially back in TNA Wrestling — and it didn’t take long for things to get interesting.

Just one week after his release from AEW, Miguel made a surprise return during Thursday night’s live episode of TNA iMPACT!, entering the Feast or Fired match as an unannounced participant.

And he didn’t show up just to wave.

Miguel climbed the ladder and pulled down one of the four Feast or Fired briefcases, immediately guaranteeing himself future stakes in TNA. Each briefcase contains one of the following outcomes:

A future TNA World Championship opportunity

A TNA International Championship title shot

A TNA World Tag Team Championship opportunity

Or the dreaded pink slip, resulting in termination

Which fate Miguel now holds remains to be seen — but the implications are already massive.

His return came just hours after reports indicated that TNA had been in active talks with Miguel about bringing him back into the fold. Those discussions clearly moved fast.

Miguel originally wrapped up his previous TNA run at the end of 2025 alongside The Rascalz — Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed — before the group signed with AEW.

However, Miguel was later released from AEW under circumstances reportedly tied to Warner Bros. Discovery, stemming from past social media comments that resurfaced during internal review.

Now back on familiar ground, Miguel’s new contract and immediate Feast or Fired success ensure that his TNA return isn’t a quiet reset — it’s a statement.

Whether his briefcase leads to championship gold or career jeopardy, Trey Miguel has already reinserted himself directly into TNA’s headline picture.

For full match details and fallout, you can check out the complete TNA iMPACT Results for 1/22/26 over at PWMania.com.