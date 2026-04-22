Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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Trick Williams Comments On Huge Fur Coat He Wore At WrestleMania 42

By
Matt Boone
-
Trick Williams
Trick Williams | WWE

Trick Williams, the newly crowned WWE United States Champion, spoke with The Sportster for an interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On Aleister Black: “Aleister Black? I would love that. I love his style. He’s a vet in the game. He’s actually one of my dreams opponents, man. I really like Aleister Black.”

On his massive ring entrance coat at WrestleMania 42: “There was a moment when that doggone jacket got heavy. It was 80 pounds of mink coat, man. 80 pounds, that’s a lot, and 80 pounds over 100 yards, it felt like 200, 250. You know what I’m saying? It was like a sled pull. But I had to make sure I looked good while I did it.”

Watch the complete Trick Williams interview via the YouTube player embedded below.

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