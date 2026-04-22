Trick Williams Comments On Huge Fur Coat He Wore At WrestleMania 42

Trick Williams, the newly crowned WWE United States Champion, spoke with The Sportster for an interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On Aleister Black: “Aleister Black? I would love that. I love his style. He’s a vet in the game. He’s actually one of my dreams opponents, man. I really like Aleister Black.”

On his massive ring entrance coat at WrestleMania 42: “There was a moment when that doggone jacket got heavy. It was 80 pounds of mink coat, man. 80 pounds, that’s a lot, and 80 pounds over 100 yards, it felt like 200, 250. You know what I’m saying? It was like a sled pull. But I had to make sure I looked good while I did it.”

Watch the complete Trick Williams interview via the YouTube player embedded below.