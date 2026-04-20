Trick Williams Puts WWE ‘On Notice’ After WrestleMania Win

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams took part in the WrestleMania 42 Night Two post-show on Sunday, where he discussed various topics, including his victory.

Williams said, “I mean, I gotta say, man. Y’all know the journey; I’ve been in the wrestling business about five to six years now, and I’ve had exponential growth. I’m grateful; thank you Lord. I appreciate everything that’s been happening. The people who’ve been with me the whole time, following Mr. Lemon Pepper Stepper. But all jokes aside man, this isn’t a five year thing. This isn’t a four months on the main roster thing. This is all my life. I’ve been training; I’ve been through the ups and the downs. And today, we just put the world on notice.”

On having the moment in front of his family:

“Man, a thug almost shed a tear today, man. Because my mama was out there. And my mama had a knee replacement about a month ago. And I watched her train, I called her every single day. I watched her train, she said, ‘Baby, there’s no way I’m missing your first WrestleMania.’ So she was right out there, so I gotta say, thank you Mama, I love you.”

On what he proved to critics of his inexperience:

“Man, I proved that I will do anything to get the job done. What Sami Zayn doesn’t understand is, you don’t just wake up looking like this. I mean, you don’t just wake up, you don’t just get handed opportunities and get blessed. You work hard. I trained very, very hard to get put in this situation. So no, if someone doesn’t believe that I deserve it, I don’t care about that. Because I clapped for everyone else when it was their turn. And now that it’s Trick Willy’s turn, we gonna turn it up, we gonna Whoop that Trick, and we gonna have a good time.”

You can check out Williams’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)