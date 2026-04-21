Trick Williams Reveals Oba Femi’s Role In His Wedding, Gives High Praise To Sami Zayn

Trick Williams, the new U.S. Champion of WWE, appeared on Nightcap for an in-depth interview.

The following are some of the highlights.

On rise of Oba Femi in WWE: “Oba’s my boy, man, we was at NXT together. We both been on the main roster for about four months now. Man, I gotta brag on him because, man, he’s taking over and I’m taking over on opposite brands. He on Raw, I’m on SmackDown. You know, he’s going to be in my wedding and everything, man. He’s one of my groomsmen. He was doing his thing. He retired Brock Lesnar tonight. We never seen Brock look so vulnerable.”

On praise for Sami Zayn: “Man, there’s something about it, man. You can tell when the people ready. You know what I mean? Man, shout out to Sami Zayn, man. He’s a great opponent. You know what I mean? He’s been in the business a long time. I’m talking about 15 years at the high level of WWE. But I think what took that match to the next level today is, man, he kicked me in my nose and it upset me a little bit. I ain’t gonna lie. You know, he kicked me in my nose and I felt like, you know, he had bad energy. So, you know what I mean? So… from that point on, we was on and rocking. But sometimes that’s the best thing, that extra energy, that extra juice that you need. Sometimes, you know, you got to slap your teammate on the helmet and say, ‘hey, get right,’ you know what I mean? Yeah, that’s what happened today.”

On the biggest difference between pro wrestling and pro football: “Let me tell you, them bumps hurt. Man, hitting that ground hurt every single time. You know, people say what they say about the business, but I tell you, man, this is 52 weeks a year. 52 weeks a year, man, you got to get up, whether you feel like it, whether you don’t. You know what I mean? I would say that’s the biggest difference I’ve experienced from playing football and being here. You know what I mean? There ain’t no offseason. You know, I’m at Monday Night Raw tomorrow. You know what I mean? That’s the Super Bowl. Everybody else had their Super Bowl day off for three months. You know, we right back at it tomorrow. You got to fill the seats.”

Watch the complete Trick Williams interview via the YouTube player embedded below.