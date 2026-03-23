TrillerTV Could Be Sold As New Company Seeks Acquisition Deal

According to PWInsider.com, Orange Crush, a company founded by Adam Abdalla, is seeking to acquire TrillerTV and is currently securing private funding for this purpose. The aim is to “extricate” TrillerTV, formerly known as FITE, from its current ownership.

The report indicates that part of Abdalla’s strategy for TrillerTV includes incorporating music videos and movies into the platform’s offerings to enhance its existing sports content.

Adam Abdalla is also the head of Cultural Counsel, a public relations firm based in New York City, and serves on the boards of several artistic and historical organizations. The report mentions that he recently launched a museum-led culture and sports conference called GameTime Sessions, coinciding with the premiere of the boxing documentary he co-produced, titled *On the Line*.

Triller, the parent company of TrillerTV, has faced significant challenges in 2026, including being delisted from the NASDAQ due to its failure to submit required financial disclosures. The company attributes this issue to “one remaining technical matter involving the consolidation of accounts for a U.S.-based operation within the Triller Group.”

They have since filed several overdue quarterly reports. TrillerTV+ serves as the pay-per-view provider for various independent promotions, most notably GCW, and also offers AEW Plus for international subscribers.