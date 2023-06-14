Trinity Offers High Praise For Two WWE Legends

Trinity has a lot of respect for Charlotte Flair and Natalya.

During a recent interview with Wrestle Zone, the IMPACT Wrestling Knockout spoke about how she has a lot of respect for Charlotte Flair and Natalya, noting they always brought the best out of her in the ring.

On how Charlotte Flair always brought out the best in her: “It’s so crazy when I think back on my career, I feel like I don’t have that many matches to do that with, so I’m kind of on that journey as well to just create good matches. But the ones I would say, me and Charlotte, championship match on SmackDown last year. That was one of my favorite matches. I feel that Charlotte is someone who always brings the best out of me. Charlotte, she’s tough, and you’re going to do one of two things when you’re in the ring with her. You’re either gonna sink or swim because she demands you to step up, and I always loved working with her because I feel like we always did that with each other.”

On also having a ton of respect for Natalya: “My SummerSlam match with Natalya is one of my favorites. I really enjoyed that match, and Nattie is another one of my favorites that I’ve always loved working with through the years. She always gives her all, and she’s always consistent in the ring, and she will always deliver a good match. And I would say my match with KiLynn has been one of my favorite matches.”

