Triple H And Shawn Michaels Reportedly Have “Significant Interest” In Signing Kazuchika Okada

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kazuchika Okada plans to leave NJPW at the end of January 2024.

While AEW is considered the “frontrunner” to sign Okada, Justin Barrasso of SI.com reports that WWE has also expressed “significant interest,” with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels being mentioned as specific names.

Barrasso stated, “While it is difficult to procure information from Okada’s camp, multiple sources close to NJPW revealed that he has always wanted to perform at a WrestleMania. Levesque is aware of this and has the right opponents–specifically AJ Styles and Finn Balor–who have pre-existing relationships with Okada, and would both be perfect for Okada’s debut if he were to wrestle at WrestleMania 40.”

Barrasso added that Okada’s decision is expected to be made “fairly soon” and TNA Wrestling is considered to be a “distant” third in the race to sign him.