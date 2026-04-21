Triple H Calls Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk ‘One Of The Greatest Matches’

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss various topics, including the main event match between World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 42 Night Two on Sunday.

Triple H said, “Just epic. You know, you can see the passion and the pride of two guys that absolutely to the very core of their soul believe that they are the best in the world. And they’re out there to prove it to each other. They’re out there to prove it to the the 55,000 plus fans that were here tonight. Everything about them screams, “I have to show I am the best.” And you see it uh all the way down to the end. Knockdown, drag out fight that just someone won’t give. and you finally get to the end of it, no one really loses, but Roman Reigns comes out the winner. Roman Reigns, the new world heavyweight champion, to me, one of the greatest matches I’ve ever seen. Doesn’t get bigger.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)