Triple H Calls WWE’s Medical Protocol “One Of The Best Medical Programs In The World”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took part in the Survivor Series: WarGames post-show press conference, where he talked about a number of topics including how the company’s medical protocol is one of the best medical programs in the world.

Triple H said, “I don’t know what [Jon Moxley] went through or his situation. I can speak about WWE. I will put our medical protocol, our medical program, our wellness program, all of it, up against any sport on this planet. I mean that sincerely. We have one of the best medical programs in the world. When it comes to concussions, our people are trained to see it. Our talent are given seminars on it regularly. Our referees, our crew, our staff are trained to see it and we don’t mess around. A few months ago, there was a match with Rey Mysterio and Rey got a concussion in that match. I don’t remember what it was, maybe a dive on the floor. That was a big storyline we were building, PLE and the whole thing. We saw it happen, referee saw it happen, we shut it down, right there. Done. Finished. Roll with the punches, change what we need to change. This is all about longevity, health of our performers, their careers lasting, and their health first. It’s about having a long life after you’re done in that ring. When we see that stuff, we’re very diligent about it. We’ve been working with the top experts in that field for about a decade now to have that protocol be what it is. There are multiple layers of testing to comeback to the ring, and it’s very stringent. You can go online and see all our policies there if you want. I’ll put our program, concussion protocol, our medical program, all of that up against any professional sporting organization in the world. Top shelf.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.



