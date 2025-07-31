Triple H Compares Two-Night SummerSlam To “Going To Disney For Pro Wrestling”

As WWE gears up for its first-ever two-night SummerSlam this weekend, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke about the company’s decision to expand the event, citing the overwhelming success of the two-night WrestleMania format as inspiration.

Appearing on WFAN in New York City, Triple H described the expanded SummerSlam as the next evolution of WWE’s marquee events. “Look, it has been successful for us on the WrestleMania side for sure, the two-night WrestleManias are destination weekends. People plan their year, their vacation around it.”

Levesque emphasized that WWE wants SummerSlam to carry that same prestige and immersive experience, with fans traveling from around the world to attend multiple days of events.

“It’s Going To Disney For Pro Wrestling”

With this weekend’s lineup including SmackDown, live fan events, and the post-SummerSlam Monday Night Raw, Triple H compared the week-long experience to a visit to one of the most iconic destinations in the world: “If you’re a fan, there’s nothing like it. It’s going to Disney for pro wrestling.”

WWE’s Biggest Summer Event Ever

WWE is making sure the first two-night SummerSlam delivers on the hype. Featured matches include:

World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk

Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

A massive Six-Team TLC Match for the tag titles

The in-ring debut of country music star Jelly Roll, who teams with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

And more high-profile bouts expected across both nights

