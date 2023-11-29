Triple H Hypes Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is excited for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

As the road to WWE NXT Deadline 2023 on December 9 continues tonight with NXT on USA from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, “The Game” has chimed in on social media to comment on tonight’s show.

“Setting the NXT Deadline stage with a night of opportunity for some of WWE NXT’s best and brightest,” wrote Levesque via his official Twitter (X) feed. “Two Iron Survivor Qualifying Matches plus Wes Lee vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Cameron Grimes in a huge, high-stakes Fatal-4-Way, LIVE tonight 8/7c USA Network.”

Check out the post below, and join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.