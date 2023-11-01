Triple H Invites Philadelphia 76ers Player To WrestleMania 40

NBA player Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers has an invitation to “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in 2024.

WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque, also known as Embiid’s D-X “crotch-chop” buddy, took to social media on Tuesday and wrote the following to Embiid.

“Hey Joel Embiid – I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it,” he wrote. “WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly…”

“The Game” also checked in on Twitter on Tuesday to write about night two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Hey @JoelEmbiid – I know a place where you can do that all day, and everyone will love it. @WrestleMania 40 is right there in Philly… https://t.co/2Ab1w781qU pic.twitter.com/swVCzt5N8E — Triple H (@TripleH) October 31, 2023