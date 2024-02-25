Triple H On Rhea Ripley: “She’s A Main Event Superstar Anywhere In The World”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and commented on Women’s World Champion “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and how she is a main event Superstar anywhere in the world.

Triple H then congratulated the Women’s World Champion and said her next stop is WrestleMania 40.

Triple H said, “What a week it’s been for @RheaRipley_WWE.” “She’s a main event Superstar anywhere in the world…but this homecoming just turned things up a notch.”

“Congrats to your Women’s World Champion. Next stop: #WrestleMania XL.”

You can check out Triple H’s post below.