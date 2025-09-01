Triple H Reacts To Becky Lynch Helping Seth Rollins Retain At Clash In Paris

The main event of the 2025 WWE Clash in Paris premium live event featured reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins defending his title against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Rollins retained his championship with the help of his wife, “The Man” Becky Lynch, who is also the current Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque participated in the post-show discussion for Clash in Paris, where he addressed various topics, including Lynch’s support for her husband, Seth Rollins, which ultimately cost Punk the match and helped Rollins secure the victory.

Triple H said, “What’s that saying? ‘Behind every great man is a greater woman.’ That has been my life, right? For me, and I’ve had that play out in my career. For Seth Rollins, just when you think all his cards are on the table and he’s got nothing left. He’s by himself, he is left along.”

He continued, “No Heyman, no Bron Breakker, no Bronson Reed, he’s by himself. He’s always got an ace up his sleeve. And what better ace than his legendary wife to come out here and put him over the top?”

Triple H added, “I would imagine CM Punk is gonna want to have a conversation about that, but kudos to Seth Rollins for always finding a way… a wise man said along time ago, ‘Always have a plan b.’ Seth Rollins has an A, a B, a C, a D, he’s got ’em all.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)