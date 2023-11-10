Triple H Talks About WWE Becoming Bigger Because Of Working With UFC

Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview.

During the discussion, the WWE executive spoke about the Endeavor acquisition and WWE merging with UFC to form TKO.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how excited he is to work with Endeavor: “I can’t tell you how excited I am. Working with Endeavor, it’s next level. The flywheel for all the things they touch–if you were trying to build that on your own, it’s taking you a decade. For us, now, it fast tracks everything we’re doing.”

On how working alongside UFC and Dana White only means bigger business for WWE: “Endeavor, UFC, they’re the best in the business at what they do. They put things on a different level of professionalism, and we fit right into that. The future is so bright because of the opportunities Endeavor is going to provide for us and the synergies that are there. We’re going to take this to a whole new level.”

