Triple H Tours Optus Stadium Ahead Of WWE Chamber: Perth, WWE Australia Tryout

By
Matt Boone
-

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is pumped up for the final premium live event stop on the road to WrestleMania.

The WWE Chief Content Officer took to social media a few times on Thursday after arriving in Perth for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth show.

One of the posts on X featured the WWE executive talking from inside Optus Stadium, the venue for Saturday morning’s highly-anticipated show.

“Had a chance to check out Optus Stadium this evening,” he wrote as the caption to the video. “The excitement is building, WWE Elimination Chamber is going to be incredible.”

Prior to the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Kickoff press event on Thursday, “The Game” also checked in on X to share some photos of fans showing up in a big way for the final promotional push for Saturday’s show.

“The WWE Universe in Perth has shown up for the opening of the WWE Superstore for WWE Elimination Chamber in a big way. This is awesome!”

Featured below are some additional posts from Triple H’s X account, which also recaps the WWE tryout in Australia, the Kickoff press event and special dinners and appearances he took part in throughout the day.

Make sure to join us here at 5am EST. on Saturday morning for live WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth results coverage from Australia.

