Trish Stratus Explains How WWE Rivalry With Becky Lynch Came About

Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on GAW TV for an in-depth interview with Mickie James, Lisa Marie Varon and SoCal Val covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the origins of WWE planning a rivalry with Becky Lynch.

“WWE came to Canada,” she began. “They asked me to host the Canadian shows, and I knew I’d be interacting with her [Lynch] on those shows. So we just started a little something-something online, a little Twitter war, so to speak. And I remember people were raving about it, ‘Oh, this is so exciting.’”

She continued, “There’s always those dream matches and fantasy match-ups and stuff, and I don’t think anyone put Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch together, right? … And then when started doing that, people were like, ‘Oh my god, this is a dream match. Best of this gen, best of that gen.’ And people were interested.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.