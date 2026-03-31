Trish Stratus Teases Possible WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed her My First Crush tour with SI’s The Takedown.

Stratus said, “I wanted to make sure I was giving you guys everything that you expected from me and deliver a hundred percent. So as long as I can keep doing that, then I feel blessed that I’m able to come back, still get the love in the ring, as well as [during] these appearances.”

On possibly returning to WWE:

“I need to see the landscape. I’m very story storyline driven. And for me, is it gonna be interesting for the fans? Is it something they wanna see? Is it gonna elevate someone? And of course, there’s like the storyline behind it. I love the story, I wanna make sure it makes sense and I wanna make sure the landscape makes sense for me to enter into.”