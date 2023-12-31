Two New Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s NXT New Year’s Evil

This past Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network saw two more matches be made official for next week’s New Year’s Evil special.

It was announced that WWE NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee will team up with Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of the L.W.O. to take on No Quarter Catch Crew (Drew Gulak, Myles Borne and Damon Kemp) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match and Roxanne Perez will go up against Arianna Grace in a singles match.

Next week’s show will also see WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov defend his title against Trick Williams, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defend her title against Blair Davenport, Tiffany Stratton face Fallon Henley in a Ranch Hand Or Servant For A Day Match and Oba Femi go up against Riley Osborne in the Men’s WWE NXT Breakout Tournament Final.