Two WWE NXT Stars Announced For NOAH’s N1 Victory Tournament In Japan

Pro Wrestling NOAH held its 2024 Destination event on Saturday, July 13th. WWE star AJ Styles defeated Japan’s pro wrestling legend Naomichi Marufuji in a singles match, and IYO SKY defeated Utami Hayashishita in singles action.
During the event, a huge announcement was made that WWE NXT stars Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights will be competing in the upcoming N1 Victory Tournament, with Briggs being in Block A and Heights in Block B of the bracket.
Below is the complete list of participants for the upcoming tournament:
A Block:
* Kaito Kiyomiya
* Go Shiozaki
* Masa Kitamiya
* Rohei Oiwa
* Jack Morris
* Dragon Bane
* Luis Mante
* Josh Briggs
B Block:
* Kenoh
* Manabu Soya
* Ulka Sasaki
* YOICHI
* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.
* Alpha Wolf
* Titus Alexander
* Tavion Heights
🏆世界が沸騰する夏🏆
【N-1 VICTORY 2024】出場選手発表🔥🔥🔥
「ABEMA presents N-1 VICTORY 2024」
8月4日(日)横浜武道館 ～ 9月1日(日)エディオンアリーナ大阪第1競技場
全16選手がエントリー！
そして『 WWE NXT 』から、2選手の参戦決定‼‼‼#noah_ghc #NXT #n12024 pic.twitter.com/A11coQAidS
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) July 13, 2024