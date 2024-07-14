Two WWE NXT Stars Announced For NOAH’s N1 Victory Tournament In Japan

Pro Wrestling NOAH held its 2024 Destination event on Saturday, July 13th. WWE star AJ Styles defeated Japan’s pro wrestling legend Naomichi Marufuji in a singles match, and IYO SKY defeated Utami Hayashishita in singles action.

During the event, a huge announcement was made that WWE NXT stars Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights will be competing in the upcoming N1 Victory Tournament, with Briggs being in Block A and Heights in Block B of the bracket.

Below is the complete list of participants for the upcoming tournament:

A Block:

* Kaito Kiyomiya

* Go Shiozaki

* Masa Kitamiya

* Rohei Oiwa

* Jack Morris

* Dragon Bane

* Luis Mante

* Josh Briggs

B Block:

* Kenoh

* Manabu Soya

* Ulka Sasaki

* YOICHI

* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.

* Alpha Wolf

* Titus Alexander

* Tavion Heights