Two WWE NXT Stars Announced For NOAH’s N1 Victory Tournament In Japan

By
James Hetfield
-

Pro Wrestling NOAH held its 2024 Destination event on Saturday, July 13th. WWE star AJ Styles defeated Japan’s pro wrestling legend Naomichi Marufuji in a singles match, and IYO SKY defeated Utami Hayashishita in singles action.

During the event, a huge announcement was made that WWE NXT stars Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights will be competing in the upcoming N1 Victory Tournament, with Briggs being in Block A and Heights in Block B of the bracket.

Below is the complete list of participants for the upcoming tournament:

A Block:

* Kaito Kiyomiya
* Go Shiozaki
* Masa Kitamiya
* Rohei Oiwa
* Jack Morris
* Dragon Bane
* Luis Mante
* Josh Briggs

B Block:

* Kenoh
* Manabu Soya
* Ulka Sasaki
* YOICHI
* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr.
* Alpha Wolf
* Titus Alexander
* Tavion Heights

