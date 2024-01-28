Two WWE Stars Asked About Vince McMahon’s Sex Trafficking Allegations

After being accused of sex trafficking in a new lawsuit, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings on Friday night.

Natalaya responded to OrlandoSentinel.com‘s inquiry about the lawsuit.

“I’ve seen and I’ve read what everybody else has seen and read. I feel like at the end of the day the best thing we can do, especially as women in the locker room, is keep moving forward.”

Nia Jax responded to Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com’s question about the impact of Vince McMahon’s news on her mental state ahead of the Royal Rumble.

“Oh, it doesn’t, you know, I’m all business and, you know, this business is built on hard work and dedication, and that’s what every single wrestler in this room is doing right now, and so we just move forward. And it’s, you know, and we’re gonna put on an amazing show.”