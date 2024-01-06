Tyler Bate Added To WWE SmackDown Roster Page, Says He’s “Here To Stay”

“The Big Strong Boi” is here to stay.

As seen on this week’s “New Year’s Revolution” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, WWE NXT Superstar Tyler Bate made his blue brand in-ring television debut as Butch’s mystery partner, beating Pretty Deadly in tag-team action.

After the show, Bate was featured in a backstage video clip that was shared via WWE’s official Instagram page with a caption that read, “The Big Strong Boi is here to stay!”

Additionally, Bate has been added to the official SmackDown roster page.